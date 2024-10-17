‘Superman & Lois’ Star Bitsie Tulloch Turns Heads in Sheer Cape Mini Dress

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth “Bitsie” Tulloch turned heads this week at a party hosted by Warner Brothers Television. As seen below, the brunette beauty stunned in a sheer green cami mini dress with cape sleeves (by fashion label Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet) and matching pointed-toe suede heels.

Swipe to see Tulloch with fellow Warner Bros. stars including Zachary Quinto and Tamberla Perry of the new supernatural medical series Brilliant Minds.

Tulloch’s fans are going wild over the glamorous look. More than one replied, “Gorgeous” and “Absolutely stunning,” and noted that “Green is your color!”

Die-hard Tulloch fans will note that she wore a slightly different version of that dress (in black with cape sleeves) to the Saturn Awards, see below, and took home a trophy.

Get ready to see more of Tulloch: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming drama Nickels.

In Nickels, Rob Riggle (The Daily Show, The Hangover) plays the protagonist, Tom Monroe, a successful entrepreneur who’s haunted by the death of his brother who died in a motorcycle accident.

When his neighbor’s son Mitch (Aaron Holliday, Cocaine Bear, Sharp Objects) survives a similar accident, Tom believes Mitch now embodies his brother’s spirit. Tulloch plays his wife; Tom Arnold (Roseanne, True Lies) plays the neighbor, Mitch’s father.

The final season of Superman & Lois airs Mondays at 8 PM ET on the CW.