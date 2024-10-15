Shay Mitchell Stuns in Wet Sheer Dress, “Unreal Photos”

Canadian-born actress Shay Mitchell is best known for her roles on Pretty Little Liars (Emily Fields) with Lucy Hale and Ashley Benson, and on Dollface (Stella Cole) with Kat Dennings and Brenda Song.

When not acting, the raven-haired beauty is often modeling — as seen below for Fashion Canada magazine. When Mitchell shared the stunning photos below, of her leaning back on a rock in a stream, in a tattered sheer white dress (by fashion designer Rachel Sudbury), her fans went wild with praise. More than one fan agreed that these were “unreal photos.”

Mitchell reported from the Vancouver photo shoot: “This water was cold AF but it was SO worth it.”

When photographer Greg Swales shared photos below of Mitchell, he captioned it: “Forest nymph.”

Get ready to see more of Mitchell: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming thriller The Up and Comer with Nate Mann (Masters of the Air) and Andrew Burnap (The Inheritance).

Directed by Chris Long (The Americans) and based on the novel of the same title by New York Times bestseller Howard Roughan, The Up and Comer is about a young rising star attorney whose success is jeopardized when an old classmate (Burnap) blackmails him with a secret involving “another woman” (Mitchell).