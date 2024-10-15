Riley Keough Stuns in Babydoll Mini Dress at Graceland

Singer/actress Riley Keough, granddaughter of the late King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley, turned heads at her famous family estate, Graceland, in a light white babydoll mini dress with black hosiery and a pair of black velvet Mary Jane pumps.

Keough and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, were at Graceland to promote the book Keough and her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, wrote together, From Here to the Great Unknown. One month prior to her death, Lisa Marie Presley asked her daughter to help her finish the memoir.

Swipe to see photos above to see Priscilla Presley at the event in a black leather jacket and flared trousers. And that’s Nicole Richie, daughter of R&B legend Lionel Richie, interviewing Keough on stage.

From Here to the Great Unknown has been selected for Oprah’s Book Club. As seen above, Keough hosted Winfrey at Graceland and gave a private tour of the estate, one of the great icons of American cultural heritage. Their exclusive one-on-one interview was broadcast on CBS.

Note: Keough, who is the sole trustee of her mother’s estate and the owner of Graceland, is sharing personal family photos of her mother and her grandfather on social media (as seen above and below) while promoting the book.

The audible version of the book is narrated by Keough while Oscar winner Julia Roberts (Erin Brockovich, Pretty Woman) reads from Lisa Marie Presley’s point of view.