Peyton List Stuns in Strapless Satin Corset Dress, ‘Girl Haunts Boy’

Hollywood star Peyton List (Cobra Kai, School Spirits, Diary of a Wimpy Kid) turned heads on the red carpet of Glamour magazine’s Women of the Year awards ceremony.

As seen below the 26-year-old blonde beauty wowed in a chocolate-colored balcony corset dress with a mermaid silhouette.

In downtown Los Angeles, List rocked another corset (a mini dress corset by Betsey Johnson) with ripped and ribboned lacy hosiery, see below.

Get ready to see more of List: she’s promoting Part 2 of Season 6 of Cobra Kai which premieres on November 15 (trailer below), and the upcoming Season 2 of School Spirits on Paramount+.

List is also promoting her recently released movie Girl Haunts Boy. Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) plays the protagonist, Cole, a high school teenager who (after his father dies) moves to another town with his mother.

When Cole moves into his new bedroom, he discovers he’s sharing the room with the ghost of 17-year-old Bea (List), “an adventurous, funny teenager from the 1920s who is trapped in present day and has been haunting the house under the curse of an ancient ring.” Trailer above.