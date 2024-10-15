Anna Kendrick Stuns in Plunging Strapless Gown, “Daring to Be Bold”

Hollywood movie star Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) turned heads in a stunning sleeveless black tuxedo suit by Dolce & Gabbana with a plunging neckline and stilettos at the red carpet premiere of her new film Woman of the Hour.

The Netflix film is based on the horrific true story of The Dating Game‘s “deadliest bachelor.”

Kendrick directs and stars as the protagonist, Sheryl Bradshaw, a struggling actress in Los Angeles who agrees to be a contestant on the 1970s TV dating show. Bradshaw chooses bachelor #3, Rodney Alcala, unaware that he’s a serial killer.

Get ready to see more of Kendrick as she promotes the film. She rocked a dramatic strapless gown with a plunging neckline for the new issue of Modeliste magazine.

As seen on the cover, the headline is “Anna Kendrick, Daring to be Bold.”

Woman of the Hour will be released on Netflix on Friday, October 18. Trailer below.