Reese Witherspoon Flaunts Legs in Red Dress, High-Heel Sneakers

When not producing or starring in a Hollywood movie, Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line, Legally Blonde, Big Little Lies) is often supporting fellow female entrepreneurs through her media company Hello Sunshine.

At a recent Hello Sunshine event, Witherspoon flaunted her toned legs in a stunning red dress with a pair of black high heel sneakers by the newly launched fashion show label, Sneex.

Witherspoon rocked the black heels while interviewing Spanx founder and CEO Sara Blakely, who is also behind the double strap “hy-heel,” Sneex.

As seen above, fellow Hollywood movie star Jane Fonda is a fan of Sneex, too.

One major difference between Blakely’s two brands is the price point: you can get a pair of Spanx briefs for under $40 but a pair of Sneex starts at $395. But that hasn’t stopped fashionistas from swooping up the sneex. The pair Witherspoon wore — “The Icon” — are already sold out.

Get ready to see more of Witherspoon: she’s filming Season 4 of The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, and Season 3 of Big Little Lies with Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, and Meryl Streep, among others.