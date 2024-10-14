Miley Cyrus Sizzles in Sheer Lingerie, “Serving” Boyfriend’s Music in Backseat

Mega pop star Miley Cyrus stars in the new ad campaign for Dolce & Gabbana eyewear. As seen below, Cyrus stuns in a sheer bodysuit with thigh-high hosiery and stilettos, and of course, black D&G sunglasses.

Male model Matthew Noszka joins her in the backseat of the car…

And heard in video below, the Italian fashion brand agreed to play the song ‘Imitate’ by Liily. Cyrus’s boyfriend Maxx Morando is the drummer of the Los Angeles rock band.

Cyrus’s fans are going wild over the new campaign and the fact that she’s using her boyfriend’s music in the ad. As one replied, “Using your boyfriend’s music, a serve.”

As seen above, although Cyrus and Morando have been in a relationship for four years, they aren’t often seen together in public. The power couple made an exception for the Grammy Awards earlier this year where Cyrus was honored for her hit song “Flowers,” and celebrated with Cyrus’s mother Tish and sister Brandi.

Liily performed at Miley Cyrus’s New Year’s Eve party last year, as seen above.