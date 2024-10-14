Heidi Klum and Daughter Stun in New Lingerie Photos

When not searching for talent on America’s Got Talent with Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel, German-born supermodel Heidi Klum is often striking a pose in a fashion-forward ensemble.

As seen below, the 51-year-old blonde beauty and her 20-year-old daughter, fellow professional model, Leni Klum, star in the new campaign for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi.

Mama Klum captioned the photo above: “Our new Intimissimi FW Campaign is out now! Leni and I had so much fun shooting this.”

The results of the photo shoot will be seen “on billboards all over Germany and on TV!” Klum suggested that her millions of fans “treat yourself with a new Italian lingerie set with these campaign styles.”

Intimissimi captioned the photos above: “Family, fashion, femininity all in one empowering, stylish collection.”

Above are the Klums featured in the Intimissimi Christmas campaign; below they’re modeling the Fall 2023 collection. Be sure to swipe.