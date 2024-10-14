Lindsey Vonn Stuns in Cheeky Bikini, “I’m Healthy, Happy”

Olympic gold medalist alpine ski racer Lindsey Vonn dropped the stunning photo below of her in a cheeky bikini in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand. She captioned the pics, “Every day is a victory! Proud of how far I’ve come on this journey of life. I’ve had a lot of highs and a lot of lows but nothing has ever broken my spirit. I thank my Mother for that.”

Vonn, who had a knee replacement earlier this year, added: “With this new knee that is now a part of me… I feel like a whole new chapter of my life is unfolding before my eyes. My adventurous spirit feels full of gratitude. To do the things you love to do is truly a blessing and I don’t take it for granted. I don’t know exactly what lies ahead but I know I’m healthy, happy and grateful.”

Get ready to see more of Vonn. She recently released the swimsuit photos above and encouraged her female fans: “Don’t let anyone say you can’t be fierce, feminine AND competitive! Whether it’s pushing to train and compete in the toughest environments or wearing makeup during my races – it’s never about proving anything to others—it’s about trying to be our best selves.”

Vonn added: “We don’t need to fit into anyone’s box. Success doesn’t have a certain ‘look,’ and there’s no one way to be a strong, capable woman.”

As seen above, Vonn also shared the non-glamorous photos of her before and after knee surgery. And was back in a bikini just one month after (below).