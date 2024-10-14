Megan Moroney Parties in Tiny Sheer Mini Dress at Jason Aldean’s Bar, “Bombshell”

Country music star Megan Moroney is currently on tour promoting her second album, “Am I Okay?” but the dynamic singer made a pitstop at Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar in Nashville, Tennessee to celebrate her birthday.

The blonde beauty turned 27 years old on Thursday — and celebrated her birthday in a stunningly sheer and enchantingly tiny black mini dress with a group of gorgeous friends. See photos and video below.

(The man in the first photo is Fabiano Santos, director of artist relations for Aldean’s establishment and for other bars owned by other country music stars including Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson.)

Get ready to see and hear more from Moroney. At the Country Music Association’s award ceremony in November, the Georgia native will be the only female artist nominated for New Artist of the Year, and she might have a shot at “Best New Artist” at the Grammys in February 2025.

During a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, Moroney was asked to compare herself to pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

When asked, “Do you relate to the way she embodies the blond bombshell?” Moroney replied: “I love how feminine and girly she is — it’s kind of what I do with my style. And it’s just cool to see someone who’s been at it for a while finally get the recognition they deserve.”