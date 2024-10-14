Elizabeth Gillies Drops Ariana Grande SNL Dressing Room Video, “A Lil Twist”

Singer/actress Ariana Grande is being praised for hosting Saturday Night Live and for her performance in a skit in which she plays a young Italian Renaissance singer named Little Antonio. SNL veterans Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg played Little Antonio’s parents.

Grande’s best friend, and former Victorious co-star star Elizabeth Gillies, was able to attend the live studio show in New York (in a stunning black satin corset dress) and congratulated Grande on “another incredible SNL.”

The former Dynasty star Gillies shared the SNL behind-the-scenes photos above, including a video of Grande in her dressing room as someone puts on her Antonio wig. Grande is holding her phone up and calling her father, “Dad!”

Grande replied to Gillies post by tagging her father and wrote: “calling @edbutera mid show !” He father replied: “that was so much fun…. A lil twist.”

Get ready to see more of Grande: she will appear on the big screen next in Wicked, based on the Broadway musical, which will be released in theaters on November 22. Grande plays the Good Witch, Glinda; Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba.