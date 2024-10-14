Shakira Stuns in Baby Blue Fringe Bikini on Yacht

Colombian-born pop star Shakira released her new single ‘Soltera,’ which translated is ‘Single Woman.’

As seen in the official music video below, Shakira shakes her famous hips — which, you know, don’t lie — in a baby blue fringe bikini on a private yacht.

Shakira’s fans are going wild over her fit physique. As one replied: “everyone at Shakira’s age wanting to have that body.”

The ‘Soltera’ video, which also features models Winnie Harlow, Lele Pons, and Karolina Kurkova, and singers Anitta and Danna Paola, begins with Shakira waking up after an evening of partying with her friends.

While at a club, the “single ladies” use a men’s bathroom. As seen in the still photos below, Shakira sits on a urinal and singer Anitta is crouched in front of a toilet as if she just got sick. Shakira wrote (translated from Spanish): “One of the funniest videos of my life! Hope you enjoy it!” before specifying about it being not just funny but fun, too, and adding “One of the most fun and funniest videos of my life! I hope you enjoy it.”

Yet many fans voiced their disappointment with the new song and the video. The most liked comment criticizes Shakira’s new hit: “Big disappointment. Lyrics and video. Party get drunk till you blackout…. Is that being single? I hope this kind of song is a short period and then the great singer and songwriter returns. This last song is to show that she can also do the same as her ex, but no one can claim her as she has no commitment to anyone. A catchy song that will sell, but empty.”