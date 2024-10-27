Sarah Hyland Stuns in Peek-a-Boo Bra Dress, “An Unexpectedly Emotional Night”

Hollywood star Sarah Hyland (Modern Family, Love Island USA) received the first-ever Variety Power of Women Courage Award presented by pet food brand Purina and the nonprofit organization Red Rover, which provides resources and support to help domestic violence shelters across the U.S. become pet-friendly.

Hyland wore a stunning peek-a-boo black bra and silver webbed gown to the event in Los Angeles.

With the photos below, Hyland wrote: “The amount of love and support in one room was overwhelmingly beautiful.”

Hyland thanked her husband of two years, former Bachelor Nation star Wells Adams and her Modern Family co-stars Julie Bowen (her TV mom) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (her TV uncle) “for being there to hold my hand through an unexpectedly emotional night.” Oh, and the queen of TV comedy, CAROL BURNETT.

Swipe the photos below to see Hyland with Wells, Bowen, Ferguson and Ms. Burnett.

Note: Hyland recently spoke with Variety magazine about being a survivor of domestic violence and the PTSD she suffers from as a result. In 2014, Hyland accused her abusive ex-partner of threatening her and her dog’s life and was granted a restraining order against him.