Dua Lipa “Stands Out” in Strapless Pinstripe Bodysuit, “That Shows Up on Camera”

Mega star Dua Lipa wore a stunning strapless pinstripe corset bodysuit with matching pinstripe trousers and pointy white stilettos when she recorded a live session for NPR’s Tiny Desk.

With the photos below, Dua Lipa wrote: “Our Tiny Desk is out now!!! @nprmusic 🎈 was so much fun to do another one but this time at the actual desk!! thank you for having us!!! ~ hope you enjoy” with a red lips emoji.

With the Polaroid photo below of Dua Lipa, NPR Music wrote: “Four years after her Tiny Desk (Home) concert, @dualipa finally graces the actual Desk with joyous music, at a time when we could all use it.”

Below is the Dua Lipa Tiny Desk Concert, which already has more than 2.5M views.

With the 18-minute video, NPR Music reminds fans that “When Dua Lipa came to visit the Tiny Desk, she had nothing to prove — and much to live up to. After all, the singer’s Tiny Desk (home) concert, recorded in London in the aftermath of her 2020 blockbuster Future Nostalgia, still holds the record for the most-viewed Tiny Desk concert in history, her 130 million views surpassing even the likes of Mac Miller and Anderson .Paak.”

NPR Music gushed over Dua Lipa and her team: “We’ve dealt with a lot of stars (and their teams) over the years, and as often as people ask us to dish about people who’ve been difficult, we’ve mostly accumulated stories of people who’ve been lovely to have around. Even among all those, Lipa and her people stood out: They were kind, gracious, fun and game. That shows up on camera, too, as you’ll see here. This is joyful music, at a time when we could all use it.”