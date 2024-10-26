Kristen Stewart Unbuttons Chanel Jacket, “No Shirt, No Problem!”

Hollywood movie star Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga) is not on social media, but thank goodness her longtime celebrity fashion stylist Tara Swennen is — and Swennen is generous with sharing Stewart’s latest looks.

For the InStyle Image Maker Awards ceremony in Los Angeles, Swennen put Stewart in a stunning and unbuttoned black-and-white checker pattern Chanel pant suit with a just a black underwire bra beneath.

Fans and famous friends of Stewart and Swennen are going wild over the seductive look. Olivia Munn replied with a red heart emoji, Lucy Hale wrote “unreal,” and another fan chimed in: “Peanut butter and jelly, vodka and olives, KStew and Chanel” with an applauding hands emoji.

InStyle magazine captioned the closeup photo of Stewart above, “No shirt, no problem!”

The InStyle honoree Swennen also turned heads at the event in a stunning red strapless corset gown. Swipe photos below to see her with Stewart and other celebrity clients including Ali Wong. (Olivia Munn and Lucy Hale were at the event, too.)