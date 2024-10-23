Nicole Richie Wows in Plunging Yellow Dress, “That Color Is Everything”

Reality TV star, actress, singer, and fashionista Nicole Richie turned heads at the Academy Museum gala in Los Angeles this past weekend. As seen in the photos below, the daughter of R&B legend Lionel Richie walked the red carpet in a dramatic yellow dress with a deep neckline and oversized long sleeves.

Note: The dress is by Rochas and her barely-seen pointy stilettos are by Rodo. She wore her own quartz jewelry (via her brand House of Harlow)

Richie’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the Hollywood glamorous look. Sam Jones Nackab replied: “I GASPED” with a series of fire emojis and 10 scorecard emojis. Comedian Chelsea Handler noted: “You look beauteous in da yellow.”

Richie has been wearing yellow quite a bit this season. As seen above inside the Elvis Presley landmark mansion Graceland, Richie rocked yellow when she interviewed Riley Keough, granddaughter of the late King of Rock and Roll, who spoke about her late mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown.

Get ready to see more of Richie: she and her childhood friend, socialite Paris Hilton have filmed a sequel to their reality TV show, A Simple Life, which debuted nearly 20 years ago and featured an episode of the two teens working at a Sonic restaurant. (See new version below.)