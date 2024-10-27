Melissa Gorga Stops NYC Traffic in Sheer Princess Dress, “Gorgeous”

Reality TV star Melissa Gorga, who’s known for starring on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey with her husband Joe Gorga and his sister, Teresa Giudice, has not announced if she’ll return for Season 15.

Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen, who cancelled the Season 14 Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion due to the hostility between the stars, has said that a reconciliation between Melissa and Teresa is not possible.

Gorga in the interim is stopping traffic in New York City where she and her husband attended the American Ballet Theater (ABT) annual gala at the world famous Lincoln Center.

As seen above and below, Gorga wore a stunning sheer silvery princess dress (by New York design label Bronx and Blanco) with open-toe silver stilettos (by shoe designer Sophia Webster).

Gorga’s RHONJ co-stars are chiming in with compliments. Jennfer Fessler replied: “Princess bride! I dreamed my whole life of looking like this. #annoying.”

Margaret Josephs wrote: “Beautiful!! This look is magnificent” and Josephs’s mother, Margaret Kiss (aka Marge Sr.) wrote “Love the dress – you look gorgeous.” Dolores Catania added: “This dress !!” with a fire emoji.

Gorga’s fans are loving the TikTok she created with her husband. Before leaving the house for the city, Gorga played a bit from The Nanny starring Fran Drescher as the titular character who was hungry for more compliments about her outfit.