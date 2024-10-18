Madelaine Petsch Stuns in Plunging Mini Dress in LA, “This Fit Is Sooo Good”

Hollywood star Madelaine Petsch is best known for her role as Cheryl Blossom in the teen drama Riverdale based on the Archie Comics with Lili Reinhart (Betty) and Camila Mendes (Veronica), and KJ Apa (Archie), among others.

Riverdale aired its series finale in August 2023, but the stars of the show remain close friends. As seen in the photos below, Petsch went to the Charli XCX and Troye Sivan concert in Los Angeles with Mendes. Petsch rocked a grey pin-striped vest with a plunging neckline and matching tiny mini skirt — and a lollipop.

Petsch captioned the photo series above: “nothing says sweat tour like being hungover in therapy.” Swipe to see a close-up photo of Petsch and Mendes, who also wore a crop top and mini skirt set.

Petsch’s fans are going wild over her new look including one who replied: “This fit is sooo good.”

Get ready to see more of Petsch: the 30-year-old red-haired beauty stars is promoting the second installment of the new trilogy of The Strangers horror movies, The Strangers: Chapter 2, which will be released in early 2025.