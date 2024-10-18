Kristen Stewart Unbuttons Cropped Sweater Vest in NYC

English actress Kristen Stewart (The Twilight Saga, Snow White and the Huntsman) was in New York City this week hosting the screening of Anora with its star Mikey Madison. The film premiered in May at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d’Or.

As seen below at the movie event, Stewart rocked a white t-shirt under a white cable-knit cropped vest (by designer Thom Brown) with a pair of blue jeans and with her hair pulled back in a casual ponytail.

Stewart glammed up the look by removing the undershirt and leaving most of the buttons undone, and let her hair down, as seen in the close-up photos below.

Get ready to see more of Stewart: she stars in the upcoming biopic series The Challenger about NASA astronaut Sally Ride, who in 1983 became the first American woman to fly on the space shuttle.

Three years later the Challenger blew apart during its ascent, killing all seven members of the crew. Ride was assigned to the presidential commission to investigate the disaster.