Kirsten Dunst Makes Photographer Cry in Plunging Backless Dress

Hollywood movie star Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, The Virgin Suicides, Spider-Man, Bring It On) turned heads on the red carpet at the Academy Museum gala this weekend in Los Angeles.

As seen below, the blonde beauty struck a pose in a chocolate-colored backless gown custom-made by Gucci designer Sabato De Sarno.

When professional photographer Cibelle Levi saw the photos of Dunst above and below, she wrote: “Ugh I cry I wish she came into the portrait studio!”

Get ready to see more of Dunst: she will appear on the big screen next in the upcoming movie Roofman, which is based on the story of real life rooftop robber, Jeffrey Manchester, who broke into dozens of McDonald’s restaurants at night (via roof) and emptied the cash registers while rarely using violence.

Channing Tatum (Magic Mike, Blink Twice) stars as the Roofman. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Derek Cianfrance (Sound of Metal) co-wrote the script and directs.

Dunst also appears in Charlie McDermott‘s (The Middle) independent film Rhubarb which tells the story of two adult siblings who grieve their beloved dog.