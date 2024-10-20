Rooney Mara Stuns In Sheer Babydoll Dress, “Like an Angel”

Hollywood power couple Rooney Mara (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Carol, Her) and Joaquin Phoenix (Joker, Gladiator, Napoleon, Walk the Line) turned heads on the red carpet at The Museum of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gala in Los Angeles this weekend.

As seen above and below, Phoenix wore a traditional black tuxedo while Mara stunned in a sheer floral dress with a babydoll silhouette, white briefs and open-toe stilettos. The dress is vintage Givenchy by John Galliano Fall/Winter 1996.

More than one fan replied that she “looks like an angel.”

Get ready to see more of Phoenix and Mara: the two actors are to appear on screen together again (Her) in the upcoming thriller The Island.

They play a couple who decide to “turn their backs on civilization to build their private paradise on a desert island, however a millionaire passing through the island makes them a sensation, causing a European countess to want to take over their island.” Pawel Pawlikowski (Last Resort, Ida, Cold War) wrote the script and directs.

The production of The Island has faced a number of setbacks, but at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival in February, Mara said they are hopeful: “Me, Joaquin, and Pawel still have hope that we will make it.” She added, “We just don’t know when that will be. It doesn’t look like that will happen this year. But we’re all committed to the project.”