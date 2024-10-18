Jennifer Love Hewitt Pranks Movie Writer on Set, “Hilarious”

Screenwriter Anna White has written scripts for 19 Lifetime movies since 2017. Most of them are holiday movies, including A Not So Royal Christmas (2022) and Check Inn for Christmas (2019).

White is especially excited about her upcoming 20th Lifetime movie, The Holiday Junkie, which stars Jennifer Love Hewitt (9-1-1, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Ghost Whisperer, Party of Five).

[Note: White wrote the script based on a personal story told by Hewitt about her family celebrating the holidays. Hewitt directs and executives produces the movie.]

A big fan of Hewitt, White admitted that on their first day of work together, “it was just me asking Jennifer about her entire filmography and her kindly answering all my questions.”

White didn’t hide her admiration for Hewitt at work either: More than once she wore a t-shirt to work featuring Hewitt in one of her former roles (Ghost Whisperer, I Know What You Did Last Summer) — as seen in the photos below.

White saves the best for last. Swipe to slide 5 to see the day when Hewitt turned the tables on White and surprised the writer with her own shirt (featuring White’s face).

Watching White’s visible shock from the prank, Hewitt laughs and says, “It’s my turn.” Others on the set revealed that they too were wearing the same shirt. White yelled, “I’m dying!”

Note: The Holiday Junkie will premiere on Lifetime on December 14th at 8pm!