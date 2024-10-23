Ex-DWTS Celeb Anna Delvey Sells Paintings “I Made While on House Arrest”

Russian-born con artist Anna Delvey, who posed as a wealthy heiress to be accepted into New York City’s high society, competed on Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars with professional dancer Ezra Sosa.

When Delvey and Sosa were eliminated early in the competition, co-host Julianne Hough asked Delvey (who wore a court-ordered ankle monitor on the show) what she learned from the Dancing with the Stars experience, and Delvey replied with a laugh, “Nothing.”

The comment rubbed many people the wrong way, including DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba who responded in a written statement: “That was dismissive not only of the opportunity she was given, of her wonderful and supportive partner Ezra in his debut season, but also of all of us who work on the show-from the dancers to behind the scenes to the creative team.”

This week Delvey announced — with the images above — that “new prints of the paintings I made while on house arrest are now available on artsy and at The Locker Room in Brooklyn, New York. The first image is of a pair of legs under a dress and in high heels with a monitor on one of the ankles.

Delvey’s former DWTS dance partner Sosa continues to show his support, and replied: “wait these are cuteeee.” Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars continues on ABC on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET.