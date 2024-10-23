Emma Kenney Stuns in Plunging Cutout Mini Dress, “Gorgeous”

Hollywood star Emma Kenney is known for her young adult roles on TV series featuring non-traditional families including The Conners (Harris Conner-Healy) and Shameless (Debbie Gallagher).

As seen below on the set of The Conners, Kenney reported: “It’s a wrap! What a time, thanks ABC for hosting us for a lucky 7️⃣ seasons.” The seventh and final season of The Conners will premiere either in December or early 2025.

After filming the last episode of The Conners, Kenney shared the photos below, of her modeling a black mini dress with puffy short sleeves, a plunging neckline and cutout with a silver lining and knotted bow.

More than one fan replied, “Gorgeous!”

Kenney captioned it: “New favorite dress” and tagged Beverly Hills socialite and hotel heiress Nicky Hilton and designer Rebecca Vallance. Hilton and Vallance have collaborated on a clothing collection available at online retailer Mytheresa.

As seen above, Nicky has modeled the same mini dress, too. And as seen below, Nicky’s mother Kathy Hilton (former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star) wore the dress at the Nicky Hilton x Rebecca Vallance launch party in Los Angeles, an intimate cocktail party at Mrs. Hilton’s mansion.