Chloe Sevigny Stuns in Cheeky Lace Bodysuit, “Smokin’ Hot”

Hollywood movie star Chloe Sevigny (Boys Don’t Cry, Big Love, Zodiac, American Psycho, Kids), who’s known for her fashion-forward style, struck more than one pose for Document magazine recently.

As seen above and below, Sevigny modeled a Yves Saint Laurent black bodysuit with lace trim, hosiery and stilettos, next to poet Eileen Myles, who interviewed Sevigny for the issue.

The photographs were taken in Provincetown, Rhode Island by Michael Bailey Gates who’s in the mask and white briefs below with Sevigny in a dune shack.

Sevigny’s fans are going wild over the new pics. As one replied, “Smokin’ hot.” Swipe the beach series below to see the cheeky side of that bodysuit.

Get ready to see more of Sevigny as she continues to promote the Netflix series Monsters, about the real life Menendez brothers who were convicted of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.

Sevigny plays Kitty; Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men, Vicky Cristina Barcelona) plays Jose. Trailer above.