Brie Larson Stuns in Plunging Purple Satin Dress, “Really Made An Impression”

Celebrity fashion stylist Samantha McMillen dropped the photo series below which starts with Hollywood movie star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel, Lessons in Chemistry, Room) posing in a stunning purple satin dress with a plunging neckline and sky-high slit.

As seen below (be sure to swipe), all of McMillen’s clients including Larson, Elle Fanning, Ana de Armas, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Ciara turned heads in fashion-forward creations by Celine.

McMillen thanked Celine creative director Hedi Slimane, who announced that he is leaving the company, and said: “We really made an impression.” McMillen added, “farewell and thank you. Can’t wait to see what happens next. . . .”

[Note: Slimane’s successor is American designer Michael Rider, who left Polo Ralph Lauren earlier this year.]

While McMillen is clearly a fan of Celine, she also noted that the look below — of Larson in a Marc Jacobs black cocktail dress is “a favorite look!”

Get ready to see more of Larson: she is promoting her upcoming West End stage debut in the Greek tragedy, Elektra.

The California native plays the title character, who — with her brother — seeks revenge for the murder of their father. (Spoiler alert: it was his ex-wife and her new husband.)