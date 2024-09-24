Uma Thurman Reunites With Schwarzenegger, “Super Tight”

Hollywood movie stars Uma Thurman (Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill, Batman & Robin) took a selfie with the iconic actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator, Predator, True Lies) at a restaurant.

When Thurman shared the photo she captioned it: “Freeze and Ivy back together again – super tight and super cool in a warming world!”

Schwarzenegger shared it too and captioned it: “Freeze and Ivy, reunited. Watch out, Batman.” Thurman replied, “We are the dynamic duo! Watch… out.”

[Note: In the 1997 DC Comics superhero movie Batman & Robin, Thurman played supervillain Poison Ivy and Schwarzenegger played supervillain Mr. Freeze. George Clooney played Batman and Chris O’Donnell played Robin.]

The Thurman/Schwarzenegger reunion has some Batman fans hoping that the two will reprise their Poison Ivy and Freeze roles in the upcoming The Batman II movie starring Matt Reeves as the caped crusader, which will be released in October 2025.

As seen below, Clooney reprised his role as Bruce Wayne for a cameo appearance in the 2023 film The Flash.

Get ready to see more of Thurman: she will appear next on the big screen in The Old Guard sequel with Oscar winner Charlize Theron (Monster). And Schwarzenegger is working on the Conan the Barbarian sequel, The Legend of Conan.