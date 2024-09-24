Kirsten Dunst Stuns in Strapless Corset Dress With Look-a-Like Brother

Hollywood movie star Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog, Spider-Man, The Virgin Suicides, Bring It On) usually walks the red carpet with her husband, fellow actor Jesse Plemons.

But when the blonde beauty attended the Spring/Summer 2025 Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week in a chic strapless corset dress, her plus one was her look-a-like brother, Christian Dunst, who is five years younger than Kirsten.

Dunst’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the brother/sister duo. As one fan replied: “No mistaking the relations” with a thumbs-up emoji and actress Kate Mara replied with a fire emoji.

Swipe Gucci guest photos below to see other celebrities including Daisy Edgar Jones (Twisters), Jessica Chastain, Dakota Johnson, Julia Garner and World No.1 men’s tennis player and US Open champion Jannik Sinner, among others.

Get ready to see more of Dunst: when not promoting her recently released movie Civil War, she’s working on her new film, the upcoming comedy The Entertainment System Is Down with Keanu Reeves, Joel Edgerton, and Woody Harrelson.

The stellar cast plays passengers on a 17-hour flight on which the entertainment system goes down and they have to figure out a way to entertain themselves without digital devices.