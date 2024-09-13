Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Stuns in Sheer Plunging Crochet Dress

When not filming his hit CBS drama Tulsa King, Hollywood movie icon Sylvester Stallone (Rocky, Rambo) spends time with his wife, former model Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and their three stunning daughters, Sistine, Sophia, and Scarlet.

The family starred in their own reality series The Family Stallone (see behind-the-scene photo below) on Paramount+.

Sophia Stallone, who recently turned 28, dropped the photo below, of her modeling a semi-sheer, blue “pool lace” crochet halter dress with a plunging neckline and captioned it “Ciao,” noting that she was leaving Italy.

That dress is by fashion label Monday Swimwear and it’s called the Catania Dress. The company says it’s “designed to elevate every occasion and enhance your confidence with every step” and “to embrace and flatter your figure while ensuring a perfect fit each wear.”

Sister Sistine Stallone shared her own photos from their trip to Italy. She’s in the yellow and white lace bikini above. Swipe to see a fuller-length view of Sophia’s blue dress with a statement-making hip-high slit.

Get ready to see more of Papa Stallone: Season 2 of Tulsa King premieres on Sunday, September 15, with episodes dropping every Sunday on Paramount+.