Sharon Stone Stuns in Wet String Bikini, “So Excited”

Hollywood movie star Sharon Stone is known for her femme fatale roles in movies including Basic Instinct, Sliver, and Casino, for which she was nominated for an Oscar.

The 66-year-old actress continues to flaunt her sex symbol status on social media. On Thursday, Stone shared the video below — of her walking out of a swimming pool in a string bikini (and ankle weights).

Stone’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the video. Oscar-winning actress Melanie Griffith (Working Girl) replied: “Looking gooooood girlfriend!” Fashion designer Vera Wang wrote: “YUP. ITS THAT WALK…..” and actress Niecy Nash (Reno 911, CLAWS) dropped a series of red-heart eyed emojis.

With the bikini video, Stone reports: “Just finished my last workout with Coach Kristine Marie before I go film NOBODY 2 with Bob Odenkirk. So excited.”

Note: Nobody 2 is an upcoming action film about a former lethal assassin now suburban dad (Odenkirk, Better Call Saul) who’s “pulled back into his violent past after thwarting a home invasion, setting off a chain of events that unravels secrets about his wife Becca’s past and his own.”

Connie Nielsen (Gladiator, Wonder Woman) plays wife Becca. Bonus: Christopher Lloyd (Taxi, Back to the Future) and Colin Hanks (Life in Pieces) co-star. Nobody 2 is scheduled for a 2025 release.

Stone is also turning heads abroad. As seen above and below, she’s striking provocative, shirtless poses on the October covers of Harper’s Bazaar Czech Republic.