Julia Garner Stuns in Sheer Lace Corset Dress at Salma Hayek NYC Event

by in Culture | September 12, 2024

Julia Garner

Julia Garner on Ozark (Netflix photo)

Hollywood star Julia Garner, who is best known for her strong female roles as Ruth Langmore in the series Ozark with Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, and real-life con artist Anna Sorokin in the series Inventing Anna, is turning heads in New York City this week.

The 30-year-old New York native struck a seductive pose in a black corset sheer dress (by Gucci) and platform stilettos while reclining on a leopard-print sofa.

Garner’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the super glamorous pic. Actress Nina Dobrev dropped a fire emoji, Charlotte Lawrence replied “Love” and celebrity hair stylist Bobby Elliott wrote: “QUEEN.”

Garner wore the stunning dress to The Kering Foundation’s 3rd annual Caring for Women Dinner, to raise funds for NGOs working against “gender-based violence, supporting survivors and driving cultural change.”

As seen above, the event was co-hosted by Hollywood movie star Salma Hayek Pinault and her husband, François-Henri Pinault; Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves McConaughey; Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup; former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kim Kardashian, and Donatella Versace. Viola Davis was the keynote speaker at the event.

Get ready to see more of Garner: she stars in the upcoming new Paramount+ movie Apartment 7A. It’s a prequel of Rosemary’s Baby.

Garner plays the protagonist, a struggling dancer in New York City who “finds herself drawn into dark forces by a peculiar couple promising her fame.” Apartment 7A will be available on September 27. Dianne Wiest and Kevin McNally play the “peculiar couple” next door.