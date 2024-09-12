Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Sheer Lingerie, “In My Birthday Suit”

Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood‘s new film, Juror #2, will be released in select theaters on November 1. Actor Nicholas Hoult stars as the protagonist, a juror on a murder trial who struggles to decide whether or not to influence the verdict. Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense, Little Miss Sunshine), J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), and Kiefer Sutherland (24) co-star.

While the 94-year-old filmmaker promotes his new film — his 40th as a director — his daughter, actress Francesca Eastwood (Clawfoot) has been acting and modeling. With the sheer white undershirt and sheer black lace bottoms, the 31-year-old blonde beauty wrote: “Just @saratintari @dendoll and me in my birthday suit.”

[Note: Den Doll is a celebrity makeup artist (Sarah Hyland, Awkwafina). Sara Tintari, who called Eastwood a “smoke show,” is a celebrity hairstylist known to work with famous blondes including Pam Anderson and Dolly Parton.]

With the magazine spread photos above and below, Eastwood wrote: “A very intimate but always joyful conversation with Stephen Kamifuji.”

Get ready to see more of Francesca Eastwood: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming biopic Queen of the Ring, which tells the story of female wrestler Mildred Burke who started wrestling men at carnivals in the mid-1930s and went on to greater renown.

Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak on The CW series Arrow-verse shows) plays Burke; Eastwood plays fellow female wrestler, trainer and promoter Mae Young.

Fun fact: When the WWE introduced an all-female professional wrestling tournament in 2017, they named it the Mae Young Classic in her memory.