‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Whitney Way Thore “Said Yes to the Dress”

TLC is promoting the next episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life starring Whitney Way Thore with the video clip below and the caption: “Whitney said yes to the dress!” and a laughing/crying emoji.

Note: Say Yes to the Dress is another TLC reality show that follows real life brides shopping for their dream look at the world-renowned Kleinfeld Bridal showroom in New York City, where they try on wedding dresses in front of their opinionated family and friends.

Whitney said yes to the dress! 🤣 See her new look on #MyBigFatFabLife, Tuesday at 9/8c. pic.twitter.com/f9wMuRKqGM — TLC Network (@TLC) September 16, 2024

Alas, the 40-year-old reality star is not getting married but did apparently find a dress she likes — a black flamenco dress with white polka dots and layered ruffles — at a clothing boutique with her friends.

Whitney said on the show: “As a fat person, there’s a level of excitement” that comes with finding a dress she likes that fits.

With the photo above, of Whitney lying back in a green summer dress, she wrote: “I’ve been bombarded with people asking if I’m pregnant in this photo or what’s under my dress. It’s just my knees, y’all. 🤣 Definitely still not pregnant…for now!“

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, which is in its 12th season, airs Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC.