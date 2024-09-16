Sophia Bush, Ashlyn Harris Stun in Matching Pinstripe Corset Dress and Suit

Hollywood star Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill, Good Sam, John Tucker Must Die) and her partner, former professional soccer player Ashlyn Harris, turned heads together on the blue carpet of the Human Rights Campaign annual national dinner in Washington, D.C.

As seen below, Bush stunned in a custom strapless corset ball gown with white ruffle, which matched Harris’s pinstripe suit.

Bush thanked the fashion design label Tanner Fletcher “for creating this incredible coordinated pinstripe dream for us.” The Human Rights Campaign account replied: “best dressed couple” with a red heart emoji.

Get ready to see more of Bush: she is reprising her role as Brooke Davis for an upcoming One Tree Hill sequel which will pick up 20 years later as the characters now “navigate parenthood and confront relatable issues like relationships, self-doubt and loss, mirroring the themes they grappled with as teens in the original show.” Hilarie Burton Morgan reprises her role as Peyton Sawyer and Danneel Ackles is Rachel Scott once again.

Bush also stars in the upcoming thriller The Stranger in My Home with Chris Johnson (4400) and Chris Carmack (Grey’s Anatomy). Bush and Johnson play a married couple with a teenage daughter who are told by a stranger (Carmack) that their babies were mixed up at the hospital when they were born. Behind the scene photos below.