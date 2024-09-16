Morena Baccarin Stuns in Plunging Purple Dress That “Beautifully Cocoons the Body”

Hollywood movie star Morena Baccarin is back on the red carpet and turning heads again. For the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine this summer, the raven-haired beauty rocked a black leather corset dress (see below).

The Brazilian-born actress is now striking a pose in a purple dress with a plunging neckline at the premiere of her new film Millers in Marriage, which is written and directed by Ed Burns (Saving Private Ryan, The Brothers McMullen).

Note: The orchid purple dress is called “Nevina” and according to designer Ulla Johnson it is a “sculptural lovely made from felted merino wool.” The dress, Johnson says, “beautifully cocoons” the body.

Millers in Marriage features a star-studded cast including Burns, Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire, Manchester by the Sea), Julianna Margulies (The Morning Show, The Good Wife), Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Circle of Friends), Benjamin Bratt (Traffic, Miss Congeniality), Patrick Wilson (The Phantom of the Opera, Watchmen), and Campbell Scott (Big Night, Roger Dodger).

In Millers in Marriage, Baccarin plays Tina, a “deceitful, conniving character.”

As seen and heard in the interview above at the Toronto International Film Festival, Baccarin said her challenge playing Tina was to “make people like her despite themselves.” She added with a smile, “There’s always two sides to a story.”

Get ready to see more of Baccarin: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Elevation with Anthony Mackie (8 Mile, The Hurt Locker) and Maddie Hasson (The Finder, Twister). It’s about a single father (Mackie) and two women (Baccarin, Hasson) who leave the safety of their post-apocalyptic homes to save the life of a young boy.