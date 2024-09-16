Natalie Portman Stuns in Sheer Bodice Dress, “Unreal Moment”

Hollywood movie star Natalie Portman (Black Swan, Closer, V for Vendetta) was honored at the annual Festival de Deauville in France.

Portman turned heads on the red carpet in a sheer mesh gown with a embroidered bodice and belt by Dior and a pair of peek-a-boo platform sandals.

As seen below, French actress Isabelle Adjani (Possession, One Deadly Summer, Camille Claudel, La Reine Margot, Skirt Day) presented Portman with the Deauville Talent Award on stage. The festival, excited with the star power wattage on display, called Portman’s award “an unreal moment.”

Natalie Portman receives the Talent Award during the 50th Deauville American Film Festival#NataliePortman pic.twitter.com/BHqpz69Ono — Best Of Actresses (@Whenat_) September 14, 2024

Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri said the latest collection, which was inspired by Mary, Queen of Scots, is “poetic, romantic and like a fairy tale place with all the castles.”

Grazia Chiuri added: “Mary Stuart’s wardrobe mixed very fragile lace with velvet, and there was a dialogue between very different materials…So…we mixed together sportswear with fragile materials. Corsets act like accessories, while cotton and wool fabrics come with embroideries.”

Get ready to see more of Natalie Portman: she recently finished filming the new Guy Ritchie movie Fountain of Youth with John Krasinski (The Office, A Quiet Place) and Eiza González (Godzilla vs. Kong, Baby Driver). It’s about two estranged siblings who reunite in order to seek the legendary Fountain of Youth.