Brittany Snow Stuns in Sheer Strapless Dress, “She’s In Big Trouble”

Hollywood movie star Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect, Hairspray, John Tucker Must Die, American Dreams) turned heads at InStyle magazine’s 30th anniversary party.

As seen below, the blonde beauty stunned in a sheer white bodycon dress and a pair of pointy white stilettos. Snow removed the straps of the “Secrets & Diamonds” dress by Dolce & Gabbana, as seen below on the runway.

Snow’s fans are going wild over the super glamorous look.

One replied: “girl woke up and was like, let me make people’s jaws drop (including mine)” and another chimed in: “someone call the museum of modern art, there’s ART on display here.”

Get ready to see more of Snow: she stars in the upcoming mystery thriller series The Hunting Wives on Starz.

With the photo below, Snow introduced her character Sophie to her fans: “This is Sophie and she’s (in) big trouble.”

Snow plays the protagonist of The Hunting Wives, Sophie O’Neil, who moves to Texas where she succumbs to the charms of socialite Margo (Malin Akerman, Billions, 27 Dresses, Rock of Ages). Obsession, seduction and murder ensue.

Dermot Mulroney (My Best Friend’s Wedding, August: Osage County) co-stars.

When Snow shared the bikini photo above, she reported: “Another day here with lake like & murder on The Hunting Wives set.”

When Snow’s co-star Malin Akerman shared The Hunting Wives wrap party photos above, she wrote: “Ain’t nothin’ more special than a honkey tonk night with the best people.” Snow replied, “How lucky am I! ILY madly” with a red heart emoji.