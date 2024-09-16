Kristen Doute Flaunts Giant Diamond Engagement Ring, Vanderpump Rules Stars React

Vanderpump Rules reality TV star Kristen Doute was vacationing in Maui, Hawaii with friends on a private boat when her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, got down on one knee and proposed marriage.

As seen in the photos below, Doute — who was rocking a white plunging bikini top with a pair of tie-dye harem pants — said yes and accepted that 4.27 carat emerald-cut diamond engagement ring.

With the photos, Doute wrote to her fiance: “i’m wrapped around your finger like this ring i’m wearing 💍 🤟🏽 out of the all the fish in the sea, you chose me.”

Doute’s Vanderpump Rules and The Valley co-stars are showering her with good wishes including Katie Maloney who wrote, “Congrats!!!!!!!” with a series of red heart emojis.

Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz replied “STUNNING” with a glass of champagne emoji.

Ariana Madix replied, “congratulations, so happy for both of you,” Brittany Cartwright wrote, “So happy for you love you so much!”, and Bravo boss Andy Cohen added: “This is EXCITING!!! We need some good news and this is great!!!”

Doute stars in the VR spin-off series The Valley with fiance Broderick, Jax Taylor, his ex-wife Brittany Cartwright, as the former bartenders “trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships.”

After a very dramatic Season 11 and a long summer hiatus, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is reportedly reuniting to start filming Season 12 this fall. Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are expected to return.