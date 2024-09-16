Hollywood movie star Chris Hemsworth (Thor, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) brought his wife of 14 years, Spanish-born actress Elsa Pataky (Fast & Furious), and their children with him to the Australian premiere of his new project, the animated film Transformers One.

As seen in the red carpet photos above and below, Pataky turned heads in a stunning red silk corset and matching trousers. More than one fan replied, “Beautiful.”

The silky ensemble is by Australian fashion label Zimmermann; her golden open-toe platform sandals are by Jimmy Choo; and her jewelry including that gold snake necklace is Bvlgari.

Note: In Transformers One, Hemsworth provides the voice of the protagonist, a young Optimus Prime. Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals) provides the voice of Optimus’s brother/enemy, Megatron; Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation) voices Elita; Keegan-Michael Key (Get Out) voices Bumblebee; Jon Hamm (Mad Men) voices Sentinel Prime; and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) is Alpha Trion.

Transformers One, which is directed by Toy Story 4‘s Josh Cooley and executive produced by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg (Schindler’s List, The Color Purple, Jaws, E.T.), is in theaters now. Official trailer above.