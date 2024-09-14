Juliette Lewis Stuns in White Hot Dress With Hip-High Slit, ‘Yes Mamma Yes’

Hollywood movie star Juliette Lewis (Cape Fear, Natural Born Killers, Yellowjackets) is turning heads on the red carpet as she promotes her new film, The Thicket.

For the world premiere of The Thicket, Lewis stunned in a white hot Givenchy dress with a hip-high slit and pointy white stilettos.

Lewis’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the super glamorous look, particularly knowing that her Thicket character — a brutal serial killer in the woods — is the opposite of glamour. See trailer below. Bonus: Peter Dinklage (The Station Agent, Game of Thrones) plays a bounty hunter trying to track her down.

Fellow actress Rose McGowan (Charmed) replied: “the extremes of your art- hard rustic to goddess.” Singer Jewel wrote: “Yes mamma yes!!” and Amy Sedaris dropped a series of fire emojis.

Get ready to see more of Lewis: she will appear next in the neo-noir thriller Lips Like Sugar with her Natural Born Killers co-star Woody Harrelson, Owen Wilson, Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Sasha Calle (The Flash), and Erin Moriarty (The Boys), among others.

Set against the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Harrelson and Wilson play homicide detectives working to solve a possible serial killer case.