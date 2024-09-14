Angela Simmons Stuns in Skintight Cutout Dress, “Hit My Weight Loss Goals”

Reality TV star Angela Simmons (Growing Up Hip Hop, Run’s House), daughter of Run DMC’s Rev Run, is the CEO of Angela’s Cakes by Angela Simmons, a company that makes vegan pancake and waffle mix. Her product is sold at the quickly growing plant-based burger chain Slutty Vegan.

In March, Slutty Vegan opened its 14th restaurant (in New York’s West Village).

Simmons often turns heads while promoting Angela’s Cakes, as seen above and below in New York City. Swipe the series below to see Angela’s Times Square digital billboard.

This week Simmons flaunted her fit physique in a stunning red vinyl bodycon dress with a front cutout and matching pointy stilettos at the VMAs. Swipe to see her pose with her partner, rapper Yo Gotti.

Simmons reported: “Lately my life has been on the move 💃🏾 … finally hit my weight loss goals in the midst of it all 🙌🏾💪🏽 sharing exactly what I did soon !!!”