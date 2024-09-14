Jessica Alba Stuns in Hot Pink Sweetheart Corset, Venus Williams Reacts

When not spending time with her family, Hollywood movie star (Fantastic Four, Honey) and CEO of The Honest Company Jessica Alba is either promoting her reality series Honest Renovations, or encouraging her millions of followers on social media to register to vote.

As seen below, rocking a hot pink corset with a sweetheart neckline on a balcony overlooking the ocean, Alba wrote: “On Wednesdays, we wear pink & we register to vote.”

Alba’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the fashion-forward look and the push to get Americans to vote this election year.

American tennis legend Venus Williams replied to Alba: “That part!” with a fire emoji.

Alba is close with several professional athletes and Olympic medalists. As seen in the photos below, Alba is on a committee to prepare the city of Los Angeles for the 2028 Olympic Games.

Swipe the photos above to see Alba with NBA greats Kevin Durant and Grant Hill, WNBA star Cameron Brink, and LA Mayor Karen Bass, among others.

Alba, who rocked a blue double-breasted suit at the LA 2028 Olympics committee board meeting this week, reported: “Thinking about the culture and diversity of our city is truly what makes it so special. From sports, to music, to entertainment, to fashion, to business, to culinary and everything in between – I can’t wait to see how this city comes to life and makes the 2028 Olympic games one to remember.”