Mark Wahlberg’s Wife Stuns in Throwback Modeling Pics, “Gorgeous Then and Now”

Hollywood movie star Mark Wahlberg (The Departed, The Fighter, Transformers, Boogie Nights) is married to former fashion model Rhea Wahlberg, who made it clear that she misses her husband when he’s not at home.

With the dozen or so photos of the couple below, Mrs. Wahlberg wrote: “Missing this guy tonight” with a series of emojis including red lips and a person in bed.

Her husband replied with a series of applauding hands and red heart emojis.

While home alone, Mrs. Wahlberg also went through some of her modeling photos. With the 15 photo slideshow below, she wrote: “Went through some of the archives today. Now I feel…..old. Damn.”

The modeling photos feature Rhea on the covers of fashion magazines including Self, Vogue, Marie Claire, and Elle, and at work for big cosmetics brands including Clinique, Dior and Revlon. Her fans are going wild over all the throwback pics. One fan wrote “gorgeous then and now,” while another lingered over the Revlon ad and wrote: “You were my fav Revlon girl.”

Get ready to see more of Mark Wahlberg: he’s opening another Mexican restaurant Flecha Cantina in Las Vegas on September 14. As seen below, he also owns the Flecha Cantina in Huntington Beach, California, where he invites his celebrity friends including Mario Lopez to step behind the bar.