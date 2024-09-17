Miranda Lambert Stuns in Plunging Bra Suit in NYC, “Smoke Show”

Country music star Miranda Lambert made her debut at MTV’s VMAs this week in New York City. The 40-year-old Texas native turned heads in a black suit with a deep plunging neckline and a touch of turquoise.

Lambert’s fans and famous friends are going wild over her big-time city slicker look. Lainey Wilson replied: “Dang you’re hot” with a fire emoji. Another fan chimed in, “Absolute smoke show.”

Swipe the photos above of Lambert and her “hot date,” her husband, retired police officer Brendan McLoughlin, and her “new bestie” rapper Busta Rhymes.

Note: Celebrity makeup artist Dee Daly reported that she used Beauty Pie products including their Deluxe Eyeshadow Quad and Velvety Matte Lip Crayon in “Nude Go To” to give Lambert that “Rock & Roll look.”

And celebrity hair stylist Johnny Lavoy reported that he “Went in for full in 90’s supermodel vibes” with Lambert’s long blonde locks.

Lambert is promoting her new album (her tenth studio album), Postcards from Texas, which includes her hit single “Damnit Randy.” And her duet with Lainey Wilson, “Good Horses.” Video below.