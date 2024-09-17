Connie Britton Stuns in Strapless Sweetheart Dress, Gold Choker “Wow!”

Hollywood star Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights, Nashville) turned heads on the Emmy Awards red carpet in black strapless gown from the Alexander McQueen archives (circa 2008) and a gold choker (by Buccellati), while wearing her long strawberry blonde hair in loose waves.

Britton’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the super glamorous look. Fellow actress Debra Messing (Will & Grace) replied, “That gown is STUNNING!” Kathryn Newton (Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania) wrote: “Wow!!!” and Elisabeth Rohm (Law & Order) and Elizabeth Berkley (Showgirls, Saved by the Bell) both dropped a series of red heart emojis.

Get ready to see more of Britton: she stars in the recently released horror thriller, Here After. She plays the protagonist, a mother who starts to notice peculiar changes in her teenage daughter after surviving a fatal accident. Creepy trailer below.

Britton also stars in the upcoming “ripped-from-reality” political thriller Netflix series all about conspiracy theories, Zero Day.

In his first TV series, Robert De Niro (Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas) plays a former President who comes out of retirement to handle a global crisis. Lizzy Caplan (Masters of Sex, Mean Girls) plays the president’s daughter and a congresswoman. Britton plays the president’s former Chief of Staff.

The stellar cast also includes Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog, The Irishman); Angela Bassett (What’s Love Got to Do With It, Black Panther); and Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket, Birdy), among others. Zero Day, which is about conspiracy theories, is being filmed in New York City.