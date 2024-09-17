Padma Lakshmi Stuns in Cheeky Lingerie, “Now That I Have Your Attention”

Former Top Chef star Padma Lakshmi turned heads at the Emmy Awards on Sunday in a silver skintight strapless dress by Italian designer Brunello Cucinelli.

With the stunning photos below, the 54-year-old raven-haired beauty wrote: “I’m not going to lie, I was nervous about my 20 second bit!! After years of attending as a nominee I was honored to be invited back as a presenter.”

Note: The accomplished Lakshmi has received 16 Primetime Emmy nominations for her work on the reality cooking competition series Top Chef and the docuseries Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.

When not in the kitchen cooking and/or eating, Lakshmi is often raising awareness for a good cause. With the cheeky lingerie photo below, Lakshmi wrote: “Now that I have your attention… please make sure you are registered to vote!” (Swipe and the pics get cheekier.)

The lingerie photos above and below are from the ad campaign to promote her new lingerie collection, Padma X Bare Necessities.