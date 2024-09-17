Alison Brie Flaunts Shredded Triceps in Strapless Jumpsuit

Hollywood star Alison Brie (Apples Never Fall, Community, GLOW, Somebody I Used to Know) is celebrating her friendship with fellow actress Ayden Mayeri (Jackpot!, Mr. Throwback).

As seen below in an Emmy Awards “photo booth” provided The Hollywood Reporter, Brie flaunts her fit physique in a strapless sweetheart neckline jumpsuit.

Brie’s fans are going wild over the photo and are leaving a plethora of comments about her toned arms including: “Shredded!!” and “Did not skip triceps.” Another sampling includes: “Can I just say those arms? You look awesome!” and “Damn girl, those arms!” and “Sweet mother of deltoids!” Then there is the heavy artillery of the comments: “Those arms are weapons of mass destruction.”

Below are photos of the dynamic duo sans wind machine. Note: Brie and Mayeri starred in Brie’s 2022 romcom film Spin Me Around.

Get ready to see more of Brie: it’s been confirmed that she’s reprising her role as Annie Edison and reuniting with Joel McHale, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, and Gillian Jacobs for a Community movie.