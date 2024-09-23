Madison Bailey Stuns in Tiny Mini Skirt, “Maddie Long Legs”

Outer Banks star Madison Bailey dropped new modeling photos, see below, which feature her in a form-fitting yellow sweater knotted in the back, and a tiny pull-string mini skirt with platform sandals. All by fashion label miu miu. She captioned the photo shoot: “miu miu boo boo.”

Bailey’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new fashion-forward look. Her Outer Banks co-star Madelyn Cline replied: “Maddie long legs.”

Get ready to see more of Bailey: Season 4 of the Netflix series Outer Banks premieres on October 10 and November 7. (It’s a two-episode premiere.)

Note about Season 4 of Outer Banks: The kids finally did it, they found the gold. As Chase Stokes’s character John says in the trailer (above), “that’s where the story should’ve ended, but really, it was just the beginning.”

But before the Outer Banks premiere, Bailey will be busy promoting her first song release, “The Grey.” With the photo above, she wrote: “I’ve been singing to myself for 25 years and it’s finally time to share my first song ever, ‘The Grey'” on Friday, September 27.