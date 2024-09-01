Lori Loughlin’s Daughter Flaunts New Jewels in String Bikini Top

TV star Lori Loughlin is best known for her roles as Rebecca “Becky” Katspolis on the sitcom Full House and the Netflix sequel Fuller House, and as Abigail Stanton on the Hallmark Channel series When Calls the Heart.

When not acting, Loughlin spends time with her husband of 26 years, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and their two daughters, Isabella Rose Giannulli and social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli.

While Loughlin has been filming holiday TV movies for the Christian network Great American Family, her 24-year-old daughter Olivia Jade has been enjoying the summer in a variety of string bikini tops and promoting her exclusive collaboration with jewelry company, EVRY JEWELS, as seen below.

Olivia Jade’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the bikini/jewelry photos above including former Good Witch star Bailee Madison who replied, “I’m so excited for this.”

Natasha Bure (daughter of Full House/Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure) wrote, “Yes ma’ammmm.” And Rachael Kirkconnell, winner of The Bachelor Season 25, wrote: “omg yay congrats angel.”

With the bikini top pics below, Olivia Jade wrote a note to herself: “please reapply your sunscreen

sincerely, future me.”

Same note regarding the reapplication of sunscreen could apply to the black bikini top with hot pink mermaid skirt photos below, too.