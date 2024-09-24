Joey King Stuns in Mini Dress, Kitten Heels, “Bombshell Hair”

Hollywood movie star Joey King (The Kissing Booth, The Act, Bullet Train) has been promoting several new projects this year, including the hulu series We Were the Lucky Ones, Despicable Me 4 (she’s the voice of Poppy), A Family Affair with Oscar winner Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron, and most recently the sci-fi Netflix movie Uglies with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

When not on a movie set, the 25-year-old actress is often striking a pose, as seen below getting ready for Milan Fashion Week.

King took a full-length bathroom selfie of that pleated charcoal mini dress with spaghetti strings (by Max Mara), with a pair of pointy sling-back kitten heels completing the look.

When celebrity hair stylist Owen Gould shared the closeup photos below of King getting ready, fans went wild with praise. As one replied, “Bombshell hair.”

Get ready to see more of King in Italy. She wore another charcoal-colored dress by Max Mara — with a waist cutout and thigh-high slit — with the same kitten heels, see below.